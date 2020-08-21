Three UMaine students test positive for COVID-19

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two off campus University of Maine students living in Orono and one student living at a fraternity house have tested positive for COVID-19 according to university officials.

All three of the students are currently in isolation. Close contacts of the students have been notified and are being asked to quarantine.

One of the students participated in the asymptomatic testing program on campus; the others were tested at alternative sites. 675 students have been tested through that system so far.

“The University of Maine’s phase one testing program is working as intended. We have identified our first case of asymptomatic infection through that program. We will be following our comprehensive, science-based plans to maintain vigilance and support all known affected individuals, and to trace and isolate to minimize the spread of the virus and keep our community safe,” says University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.