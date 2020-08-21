Advertisement

Three UMaine students test positive for COVID-19

Officials say all three are in isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines
Signage welcomes students to campus and requires masks
Signage welcomes students to campus and requires masks
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Two off campus University of Maine students living in Orono and one student living at a fraternity house have tested positive for COVID-19 according to university officials.

All three of the students are currently in isolation. Close contacts of the students have been notified and are being asked to quarantine.

One of the students participated in the asymptomatic testing program on campus; the others were tested at alternative sites. 675 students have been tested through that system so far.

“The University of Maine’s phase one testing program is working as intended. We have identified our first case of asymptomatic infection through that program. We will be following our comprehensive, science-based plans to maintain vigilance and support all known affected individuals, and to trace and isolate to minimize the spread of the virus and keep our community safe,” says University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Person associated with COVID-19 outbreak after Millinocket wedding reception passes away

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
263 tests have been received and the remaining 103 tests are pending.

News

Sheriff: COVID-19 cases at York County Sheriff’s Office increase to 9

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Nine tests have now come back positive for COVID-19 at the York County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Bill King said on Friday.

News

Maine joins second Dem lawsuit claiming USPS changes will harm mail voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The complaint against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the agency was filed Friday in federal court in Philadelphia.

News

Camp burglary under investigation in Dixmont

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a camp burglary in Dixmont.

Latest News

News

Maine CDC is reporting one new death and 34 additional cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
According to the Maine CDC a person from Androscoggin County has died with coronavirus.

News

UMaine System officials warn students: Do not host parties, or face suspension

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Any student who hosts or promotes prohibited events at any venue, including an off-campus house or apartment, could be suspended or dismissed from the school, according to new rules posted on Friday.

News

Bail denied for Lincoln man charged with murdering his mother

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
44-year-old Adam Groves appeared before a judge in Bangor Friday morning.

News

Maine infrastructure projects get nearly $4.5M boost with new grants

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership aimed at supporting communities in need.

News

Striking workers at Bath Iron Works begin voting on contract

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
If the contract is approved, workers will begin returning to their jobs building Navy destroyers on Monday.

News

27-year-old Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges

Updated: 8 hours ago
27-year-old Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges