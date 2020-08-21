The drought is continuing to worsen across the state

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine's Drought Task Force says conditions are getting worse, with little relief on the way.

Since the task force met two weeks ago, the area in severe drought has grown to 42 percent of the state.

It now covers parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset and Washington Counties in addition to Aroostook County.

That area has been in severe drought for more than seven weeks.

While above-normal precipitation is expected in the next 6 to 10 days, conditions may still get worse.

Anyone who may have low water levels in wells should take some precautions.

And anyone with a dry well should report it to the Dry Well Survey.

The Task Force plans meet, again, in two weeks.

