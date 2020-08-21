The Bangor Mall Cinemas is now showing new movies for the first time in months

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - First run movies are back on the big screen in Bangor.

The Bangor Mall Cinemas is showing two new movies for the first time in five months.

Like other places, the movie theater closed when the pandemic started.

They were finally able to open in July, with guidelines from the state and some favorite films.

Now "Unhinged' and "Words on bathroom walls" are playing.

Right now, prices are only six dollars for all shows and all times.

”It just feels good, honestly, to say we have new movies coming out. It’s been hard, we’ve been trying to put in movies that we know people have nostalgia for, doing a lot of throwback. We’re just hoping that people want to get back to the feel of the big screen, being in a movie theatre, smelling the popcorn, etcetera,” says the General Manager Scott Warren.

Extra precautions are being taken to keep everyone safe, like cleaning.

Movie goers also have to social distance while in the theatre and wear face masks when they’re not in their seats.

Right now the theater is open Friday through Sunday 11:30-8.

