Taylor Swift gifts local music store signed copies of ‘Folklore’

Bull Moose receives signed copies of new Taylor Swift album
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some local music stores now have special copies of a popular new album - Folklore by Taylor Swift.

All 12 Bull Moose locations across Maine and New Hampshire received 30 copies of the album autographed by Swift herself.

Bull Moose in Bangor says it came as a big surprise and customers have been calling non-stop to get their hands on one.

“It’s a big deal, it’s signed by a major artist. We’ve had people calling about them. Pretty much every phone call we’ve had this morning has been somebody seeing if we had one or could put one on hold. There’s a limit as to how many we got in and how many people can pick up so they’re rushing in here to get them,” said Jesse Giroux, Assistant Manager at Bull Moose Music.

There is a limit of one CD per customer. And, they are only available in stores.

