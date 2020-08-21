Striking workers at Bath Iron Works begin voting on contract

BATH, Maine (AP) - Striking production workers have started voting on a proposed three-year contract at Bath Iron Works.

Workers represented by Machinists Local S6 went on strike June 22 and a federal mediator helped to break a stalemate and bring the two sides together for a tentative agreement.

Voting is taking place online and by telephone, instead of in person, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and wraps up at noon on Sunday.

If the contract is approved, workers will begin returning to their jobs building Navy destroyers on Monday.

