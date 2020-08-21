Advertisement

Striking workers at Bath Iron Works begin voting on contract

If the contract is approved, workers will begin returning to their jobs building Navy destroyers on Monday.
If the contract is approved, workers will begin returning to their jobs building Navy destroyers on Monday.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH, Maine (AP) - Striking production workers have started voting on a proposed three-year contract at Bath Iron Works.

Workers represented by Machinists Local S6 went on strike June 22 and a federal mediator helped to break a stalemate and bring the two sides together for a tentative agreement.

Voting is taking place online and by telephone, instead of in person, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voting began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and wraps up at noon on Sunday.

If the contract is approved, workers will begin returning to their jobs building Navy destroyers on Monday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

27-year-old Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
27-year-old Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges

News

97-year-old Jefferson woman found safe in Waterville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Benner was found in Waterville.

News

Rep. Craig Hickman takes part in Democratic National Convention

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's first openly gay Black Representative from Winthrop was in the spotlight at this year's Democratic National Convention.

News

Northern Light Health Foundation hosts roundtable discussion Thursday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The roundtable included business leaders who faced outbreaks in their workplace and still made it through, making critical PPE for frontline workers.

Latest News

News

Penobscot Theatre Company launching innovative season in October

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The innovative season named "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.

News

Local postal workers respond to major delays within the USPS

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Unions representing postal workers in Maine are calling for the U.S. Postmaster general to permanently reverse recent changes they say have created major mail delays.

News

Taylor Swift gifts local music store signed copies of ‘Folklore’

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All 12 Bull Moose locations across Maine and New Hampshire received 30 copies of the album autographed by Swift herself.

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes to bring accessibility awareness to others

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Accessibility awareness has become the mission of a Bangor couple who have become all too familiar with the challenges many face in our communities every day.

News

Orono council considers face covering ordinance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Town officials plan to take up the topic during a special council virtual meeting Wednesday.

News

EPA provides regulatory relief for lobstermen and pilot boat captains

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
It addresses the lack of available certified tier four emission engines used in commercial lobster-style boats by delaying the requirements.