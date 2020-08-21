Sheriff: COVID-19 cases at York County Sheriff’s Office increase to 9

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW) - Nine tests have now come back positive for COVID-19 at the York County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Bill King said on Friday.

101 tests have been analyzed since the outbreak began earlier this week.

Initially, four employees tested positive Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office has notified the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention and has expanded testing to all sheriff's office employees and inmates at the York County Jail. All areas are undergoing deep cleaning as well, King said.

The sheriff’s office has closed its lobby and canceled visitation at the jail, but it is otherwise operating in a normal capacity, King said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.