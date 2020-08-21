Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure will move thru the state today, dragging a cold front through the state this afternoon and evening. This will bring us variably cloudy skies today with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and gusty wind. The area of low pressure will track across the state from about Rangeley to Calais, kind of splitting the state in half and resulting in a wide range in temperatures today. Northern areas will see temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon while the rest of the state see high temperatures climbing into the mid-70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down later this evening/early tonight as the cold front moves to our south. Skies will turn partly cloudy for the overnight and we may see a few areas of fog during the night. Lows will drop back to the 50s to near 60°.

Saturday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80°. The cold front to our south will slide back to the north as a warm front later Saturday night and Sunday morning allowing some warmer, more humid air to work into the state for Sunday. This will be followed by another cold front moving into the state Sunday giving us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Once the front exits the area Sunday night, high pressure will return to the area giving us a nice day Monday. Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s to near 80°. Another disturbance will move in for Tuesday with more showers and thunderstorms possible.

Today: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s north and mid-70s to low 80s elsewhere. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Lingering showers ending early then partly cloudy skies with patchy fog. Lows between 51°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 72°-82°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon and evening. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

