Scattered Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Brighter & Pleasant Saturday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak front draped across Maine today divided a cool air-mass over the northern part of the state to the warm and sticky conditions found across the southern portions of the Pine Tree State. A small storm riding along the front brought scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine today. Any hit and miss showers and thundershowers will come to an end this evening as the small storm slides off to our east and the front continues to weaken. The sky will partially clear later tonight, but watch out for areas of patchy fog to form, with low temps running in the 50s to around 60.

Saturday will be a brighter day across our region, with slightly lower humidity and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s from north to south. A storm crossing southern Ontario and Quebec will bring the risk of scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine Sunday as the storms pulls its warm front north across the state. A south to southwest breeze behind the warm front will usher a more humid air-mass into our region Sunday, with high temps ranging from the 70s north to the mid 80s south. Any scattered showers and storms will end later Sunday night or early Monday as the storms trailing cold front slips offshore.

Monday will turn out partly to mostly sunny, mild and becoming less humid as a northwest breeze behind the front ushers a pleasant air-mass into New England for the beginning of the workweek. An approaching storm will bring the risk of showers and thundershowers back to Maine Tuesday. High pressure over central Canada will bring bright, breezy and cooler conditions to New England for Wednesday and likely Thursday as well.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and stray thundershowers ending then partly cloudy late, patchy fog developing, with a light breeze becoming northwest and low temps in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, with northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and humid, possible scattered showers and thundershowers, with a variable breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temps in the 70s to very low 80s.

Wednesday: Bright, breezy and cool, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Continue Thru This Evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
By Todd Simcox
Low pressure will drag a cold front through the state this afternoon and evening. Expect variably cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the evening hours. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and gusty wind.

Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Today

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Todd Simcox
Weak low pressure will move thru the state today, dragging a cold front through the state this afternoon and evening. This will bring us variably cloudy skies today with a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong this afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and gusty wind.

Scattered Showers & Storms Today

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Chris Ewing
Clouds will increase across Maine tonight as the high that brought the pleasant weather to our region slides off to our south and a frontal system slides into Northern New England from southern Canada. A weak storm sliding east along the front will begin to trigger a few scattered showers across Maine late tonight, with the bulk of the showers falling across the far north and mountains.

Increasing Clouds Tonight, Scattered Showers & Storms Friday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Increasing Clouds Tonight, Scattered Showers & Storms Friday

Mostly Sunny This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will provide us with beautiful weather for the remainder of our Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to mid-70s this afternoon.

Sunny & Seasonable Today

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will build into the area today giving us a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to mid-70s this afternoon.

Bright & Pleasant Today

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT
By Chris Ewing
Any widely scattered showers across Maine will end this evening as the disturbance producing the stray showers and storms slides off to our northeast. Approaching high pressure will bring Maine a mainly clear sky later tonight, with low temps dipping into the unseasonably cool mid 40s to low 50s.

Stray Showers Ending this Evening, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Stray Showers Ending this Evening, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

Few Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT
By Todd Simcox
We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-70s for highs. There will be an upper level disturbance passing through the state during the afternoon and that will give us a chance for a few isolated showers from mid-afternoon through the evening. Overall though, the bulk of the day today will be dry.