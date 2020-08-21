Scattered Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Brighter & Pleasant Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A weak front draped across Maine today divided a cool air-mass over the northern part of the state to the warm and sticky conditions found across the southern portions of the Pine Tree State. A small storm riding along the front brought scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine today. Any hit and miss showers and thundershowers will come to an end this evening as the small storm slides off to our east and the front continues to weaken. The sky will partially clear later tonight, but watch out for areas of patchy fog to form, with low temps running in the 50s to around 60.

Saturday will be a brighter day across our region, with slightly lower humidity and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s from north to south. A storm crossing southern Ontario and Quebec will bring the risk of scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine Sunday as the storms pulls its warm front north across the state. A south to southwest breeze behind the warm front will usher a more humid air-mass into our region Sunday, with high temps ranging from the 70s north to the mid 80s south. Any scattered showers and storms will end later Sunday night or early Monday as the storms trailing cold front slips offshore.

Monday will turn out partly to mostly sunny, mild and becoming less humid as a northwest breeze behind the front ushers a pleasant air-mass into New England for the beginning of the workweek. An approaching storm will bring the risk of showers and thundershowers back to Maine Tuesday. High pressure over central Canada will bring bright, breezy and cooler conditions to New England for Wednesday and likely Thursday as well.

Tonight: Scattered evening showers and stray thundershowers ending then partly cloudy late, patchy fog developing, with a light breeze becoming northwest and low temps in the 50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, with northwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and humid, possible scattered showers and thundershowers, with a variable breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temps in the 70s to very low 80s.

Wednesday: Bright, breezy and cool, with high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

