Rep. Craig Hickman takes part in Democratic National Convention

WINTHROP Maine (WABI) - Maine’s first openly gay Black Representative from Winthrop was in the spotlight at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

State Representative Craig Hickman got 30 seconds to speak during the roll call.

It came as Democrats in the 57 states and territories voted to officially nominate Joe Biden as their Presidential candidate.

Hickman used his time to talk about the American Dream during the short video recorded on his farm.

He then cast 9 votes for Senator Bernie Sanders and 22 votes for Biden.

People immediately took social media by storm asking about the quote “black gay farmer” from Maine, including Kamala Harris’ niece.

We caught up with Hickman Thursday afternoon to talk about his part in this year's DNC.

“It has just been a whirlwind of excitement. I have been trying to harvest my okra, my eggplant, and my tomatoes, but also be engaged with the public because clearly people have been interested in this person, me, from Maine,” said Rep. Craig Hickman of Winthrop.

Hickman grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the convention is happening this year and says he was looking forward to going back.

But, due to coronavirus, he and almost every other convention delegate is taking part virtually.

He says the idea for the virtual roll call was brilliant and highlighted the diversity of the American people and should continue to be done this way even when conventions are again held in person.

Thursday night is the final night of this year's Democratic Convention.

Joe Biden will officially accept the nomination as the Democratic Presidential nominee.

