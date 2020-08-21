Advertisement

Rep. Craig Hickman takes part in Democratic National Convention

Rep. Hickman social media storm after DNC roll call speech
Rep. Hickman social media storm after DNC roll call speech
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTHROP Maine (WABI) - Maine’s first openly gay Black Representative from Winthrop was in the spotlight at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

State Representative Craig Hickman got 30 seconds to speak during the roll call.

It came as Democrats in the 57 states and territories voted to officially nominate Joe Biden as their Presidential candidate.

Hickman used his time to talk about the American Dream during the short video recorded on his farm.

He then cast 9 votes for Senator Bernie Sanders and 22 votes for Biden.

People immediately took social media by storm asking about the quote “black gay farmer” from Maine, including Kamala Harris’ niece.

We caught up with Hickman Thursday afternoon to talk about his part in this year's DNC.

“It has just been a whirlwind of excitement. I have been trying to harvest my okra, my eggplant, and my tomatoes, but also be engaged with the public because clearly people have been interested in this person, me, from Maine,” said Rep. Craig Hickman of Winthrop.

Hickman grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where the convention is happening this year and says he was looking forward to going back.

But, due to coronavirus, he and almost every other convention delegate is taking part virtually.

He says the idea for the virtual roll call was brilliant and highlighted the diversity of the American people and should continue to be done this way even when conventions are again held in person.

Thursday night is the final night of this year's Democratic Convention.

Joe Biden will officially accept the nomination as the Democratic Presidential nominee.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Light Health Foundation hosts roundtable discussion Thursday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The roundtable included business leaders who faced outbreaks in their workplace and still made it through, making critical PPE for frontline workers.

News

Penobscot Theatre Company launching innovative season in October

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The innovative season named "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.

News

Local postal workers respond to major delays within the USPS

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Unions representing postal workers in Maine are calling for the U.S. Postmaster general to permanently reverse recent changes they say have created major mail delays.

News

Taylor Swift gifts local music store signed copies of ‘Folklore’

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All 12 Bull Moose locations across Maine and New Hampshire received 30 copies of the album autographed by Swift herself.

Latest News

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes to bring accessibility awareness to others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Accessibility awareness has become the mission of a Bangor couple who have become all too familiar with the challenges many face in our communities every day.

News

Orono council considers face covering ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Town officials plan to take up the topic during a special council virtual meeting Wednesday.

News

Police charge Lincoln man with murder after he shot his mother Wednesday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Lincoln man charged for murder.

News

Governor Mills announces $200 million in grants for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The program is funded by money from the Federal CARES Act.

News

Stockton Springs man dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say 51-year-old Shawn Gerry went off the road, hitting a mailbox post before ending up in the ditch.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The wedding ceremony was held at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, but that church has not been cited.