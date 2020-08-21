Advertisement

Person associated with COVID-19 outbreak after Millinocket wedding reception passes away

Millinocket Regional Hospital preparing for second layer of potential COVID-19 patients
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Officials at Millinocket Regional Hospital say the person admitted to the hospital following the recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to a wedding reception earlier this month has died.

No further information on the patient was released.

Today marks the 14-day mark since the start of an outbreak linked to the reception on August 7th.

On Thursday, the CDC reported 32 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the reception.

Hospital officials say they have tested 366 individuals.

263 tests have been received and the remaining 103 tests are pending.

Millinocket Regional Hospital has extended their no visitation police and is limiting its services to essential medical care only through August 30th.

We're very sad to share today's update. Our hearts go out to everyone in our community who is affected by this loss. 💔

Posted by Millinocket Regional Hospital on Friday, August 21, 2020

