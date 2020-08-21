Penobscot Theatre Company launching innovative season in October

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Theatre’s 47th season will be exclusively online.

The innovative season named "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.

The Bangor theatre is offering two subscription packages - Maine Courses and Family Style.

Each include five productions plus a selection of add-on side dishes.

Tickets are sold per household.

With an online season - no physical tickets or seat reservations are needed.

Each production comes with a unique link sent out via email to each household.

For more information about the theatre’s lineup visit their website.

Don't Stop Believin' in PTC We may have taken a long intermission but you can always count on Penobscot Theatre Company! Your favorite PTC actors came together during quarantine to celebrate a past favorite while looking ahead to our theater's bright future! Posted by Penobscot Theatre Company on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.