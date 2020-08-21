Advertisement

Penobscot Theatre Company launching innovative season in October

Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season
Penobscot Theatre Company prepares to unveil plans for 47th season
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Theatre’s 47th season will be exclusively online.

The innovative season named "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.

The Bangor theatre is offering two subscription packages - Maine Courses and Family Style.

Each include five productions plus a selection of add-on side dishes.

Tickets are sold per household.

With an online season - no physical tickets or seat reservations are needed.

Each production comes with a unique link sent out via email to each household.

For more information about the theatre’s lineup visit their website.

Don't Stop Believin' in PTC

We may have taken a long intermission but you can always count on Penobscot Theatre Company! Your favorite PTC actors came together during quarantine to celebrate a past favorite while looking ahead to our theater's bright future!

Posted by Penobscot Theatre Company on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Craig Hickman takes part in Democratic National Convention

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's first openly gay Black Representative from Winthrop was in the spotlight at this year's Democratic National Convention.

News

Northern Light Health Foundation hosts roundtable discussion Thursday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The roundtable included business leaders who faced outbreaks in their workplace and still made it through, making critical PPE for frontline workers.

News

Local postal workers respond to major delays within the USPS

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Unions representing postal workers in Maine are calling for the U.S. Postmaster general to permanently reverse recent changes they say have created major mail delays.

News

Taylor Swift gifts local music store signed copies of ‘Folklore’

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All 12 Bull Moose locations across Maine and New Hampshire received 30 copies of the album autographed by Swift herself.

Latest News

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes to bring accessibility awareness to others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Accessibility awareness has become the mission of a Bangor couple who have become all too familiar with the challenges many face in our communities every day.

News

Orono council considers face covering ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Town officials plan to take up the topic during a special council virtual meeting Wednesday.

News

Police charge Lincoln man with murder after he shot his mother Wednesday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Lincoln man charged for murder.

News

Governor Mills announces $200 million in grants for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The program is funded by money from the Federal CARES Act.

News

Stockton Springs man dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say 51-year-old Shawn Gerry went off the road, hitting a mailbox post before ending up in the ditch.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The wedding ceremony was held at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, but that church has not been cited.