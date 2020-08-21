Penobscot Theatre Company launching innovative season in October
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Theatre’s 47th season will be exclusively online.
The innovative season named "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.
The Bangor theatre is offering two subscription packages - Maine Courses and Family Style.
Each include five productions plus a selection of add-on side dishes.
Tickets are sold per household.
With an online season - no physical tickets or seat reservations are needed.
Each production comes with a unique link sent out via email to each household.
