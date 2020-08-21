Advertisement

Northern Light Health Foundation hosts roundtable discussion Thursday

Roundtable discusses responding to COVID-19 issues and lessons learned
Roundtable discusses responding to COVID-19 issues and lessons learned
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pandemic has caused big changes in the workplace - from temperature checks for employees to buying plexiglass in bulk.

On Thursday, Northern Light Health Foundation hosted a panel discussion on topics such as responding to COVID-19, lessons learned, and managing a healthy workplace.

The roundtable included business leaders who faced outbreaks in their workplace and still made it through, making critical PPE for frontline workers.

It also included healthcare workers from different sectors like primary care, hospice and home care.

Each discussed their responses to a virus that's swept the country.

There was also a focus on the future and implementing lessons learned.

“Unfortunately, our days are getting shorter which means that winter is around the corner and we will be indoors more and that is a concern for all of us. So, that’s why we have to keep up our diligence of making sure that people who are ill do not come to work or do not come in as customers of ours, keeping students’ home if they are not feeling well and then having everybody wear face coverings out in public places,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Craig Hickman takes part in Democratic National Convention

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's first openly gay Black Representative from Winthrop was in the spotlight at this year's Democratic National Convention.

News

Penobscot Theatre Company launching innovative season in October

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The innovative season named "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.

News

Local postal workers respond to major delays within the USPS

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Unions representing postal workers in Maine are calling for the U.S. Postmaster general to permanently reverse recent changes they say have created major mail delays.

News

Taylor Swift gifts local music store signed copies of ‘Folklore’

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All 12 Bull Moose locations across Maine and New Hampshire received 30 copies of the album autographed by Swift herself.

Latest News

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes to bring accessibility awareness to others

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Accessibility awareness has become the mission of a Bangor couple who have become all too familiar with the challenges many face in our communities every day.

News

Orono council considers face covering ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Town officials plan to take up the topic during a special council virtual meeting Wednesday.

News

Police charge Lincoln man with murder after he shot his mother Wednesday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Lincoln man charged for murder.

News

Governor Mills announces $200 million in grants for small businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The program is funded by money from the Federal CARES Act.

News

Stockton Springs man dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say 51-year-old Shawn Gerry went off the road, hitting a mailbox post before ending up in the ditch.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The wedding ceremony was held at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, but that church has not been cited.