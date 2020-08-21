Northern Light Health Foundation hosts roundtable discussion Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pandemic has caused big changes in the workplace - from temperature checks for employees to buying plexiglass in bulk.

On Thursday, Northern Light Health Foundation hosted a panel discussion on topics such as responding to COVID-19, lessons learned, and managing a healthy workplace.

The roundtable included business leaders who faced outbreaks in their workplace and still made it through, making critical PPE for frontline workers.

It also included healthcare workers from different sectors like primary care, hospice and home care.

Each discussed their responses to a virus that's swept the country.

There was also a focus on the future and implementing lessons learned.

“Unfortunately, our days are getting shorter which means that winter is around the corner and we will be indoors more and that is a concern for all of us. So, that’s why we have to keep up our diligence of making sure that people who are ill do not come to work or do not come in as customers of ours, keeping students’ home if they are not feeling well and then having everybody wear face coverings out in public places,” said Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.