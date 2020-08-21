MPA to work from “Community Sports” Guidelines in developing a plan for fall sports

(WABI) - According to the Portland Press Herald, the Department of Education has sent a letter to the Maine Principals association, saying Community Sports guidelines set by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development are more in line with the playing of high school sports than stricter guidelines for return to school physical education classes set by the DOE.

That provides a good starting point for the MPA as they work to try to save the fall sports season.

However, under those DECD Community sports guidelines, football and soccer are considered “high risk” sports.

So the MPA has it’s work cut out to come up with a plan that will allow those sports to move forward.

A decision about whther or not to play fall high school sports by the MPA will be announced Thursday, August 27th.

