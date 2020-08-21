Maine infrastructure projects get nearly $4.5M boost with new grants

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Nearly $4.5 million in new grants will help fund infrastructure projects across our state.

All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation, Senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and Representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, joined together to make the announcement.

The Economic and Infrastructure Development (EID) grants come from the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), a federal-state partnership aimed at supporting communities in need.

According to the delegation’s press release, the breakdown of the grants is as follows:

$1,000,000 to the Greater Franklin Development Council, to extend fiber optic internet access to six towns in and around Franklin County. $1,000,000 to the Anson Madison Sanitary District, to upgrade the sewer system. $1,000,000 to the Fort Fairfield Utilities District, for the construction of new infrastructure to treat wastewater. $505,100 to the Ashland Water and Sewer District, to enhance water quality by removing and replacing aging infrastructure. $516,116 to the Town of East Millinocket, to fix and upgrade the recycling and train facilities. $44,600 to Community Concepts Finance Corporation, to improve internet access in rural Maine for approximately 8,000 people. $345,000 to Sunrise County Economic Council Entrepreneurship Council, to create a small business support center in Washington County. $88,810 to the Town of Searsport, for sewer facility upgrades.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.