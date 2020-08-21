Advertisement

Maine CDC is reporting one new death and 34 additional cases

They are reporting an additional 34 cases of coronavirus in the state. Two cases have yet to be classified so the overall number is 4, 285.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - According to the Maine CDC a woman in her 70s from Androscoggin County has died with coronavirus.

There are 458 active cases, that number is up 12 from Thursday. 19 more people have recovered.

There now have been 129 people to die with coronavirus here in Maine.

If we break the cases down county by county we can see York County is reporting the most new cases. There are 11 there. Thursday we learned four employees at the York County Sheriff’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

York County is reporting the most new cases.
York County is reporting the most new cases.(WABI)

There are six more cases in Cumberland County. Five more cases in Penobscot County.

Waldo, Hancock and Aroostook Counties all have two new cases.

Seven counties are reporting the same number of cases.

