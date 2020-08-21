Advertisement

Local postal workers respond to major delays within the USPS

Thousands of chicks arrive dead to farmers amid USPS turmoil
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Unions representing postal workers in Maine are calling for the U.S. Postmaster general to permanently reverse recent changes they say have created major mail delays.

Mail carriers spoke with reporters via a Zoom news conference Thursday afternoon.

Changes ordered by the U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy earlier this spring include cuts in staff and post office hours, along with removing postal boxes.

The mail carriers say that on Saturday and Monday of this past week -- a number of towns did not receive any mail.

The issue comes after two postal sorting machines were removed in Scarborough after the order from DeJoy.

“You have people relying their prescription medications, and bills or whatever and it doesn’t really matter what sort of mail, somebody paid for that service. They deserve the service they paid for. It shouldn’t be, your mail will get there when we feel like delivering it,” said Cheryl Elrich, President, Letter Carriers Local 391, Hampden.

This week DeJoy agreed to stop further changes until after November's election, when a record number of mail-in ballots are expected to be sent in.

These workers say the damage has already been done.

They say people's confidence in their mail carriers is wavering at a time when they are relying on them more than ever.

The unions are calling for $25 billion in relief funds for the postal service and a reversal of recent policies.

Some even want the U.S. Post Master General removed.

