Advertisement

Lincoln Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 97 year old woman

Benner was last seen on 6 Tackle Trail in Jefferson Maine.
Benner was last seen on 6 Tackle Trail in Jefferson Maine.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for help locating a woman.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for 97-year-old Joyce Benner.

She was last seen on 6 Tackle Trail in Jefferson, Maine.

Mrs. Benner is five feet tall, weighs about 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

She may be driving a light green 2012 mazda mz-2 with license plate 6-5-7-6-m-v.

Family members say she suffers from memory issues and are concerned she may be lost. Anyone who sees Benner should call Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 882-7332, or 911.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Craig Hickman takes part in Democratic National Convention

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's first openly gay Black Representative from Winthrop was in the spotlight at this year's Democratic National Convention.

News

Northern Light Health Foundation hosts roundtable discussion Thursday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The roundtable included business leaders who faced outbreaks in their workplace and still made it through, making critical PPE for frontline workers.

News

Penobscot Theatre Company launching innovative season in October

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The innovative season named "Digitus Theatrum" launches in October.

News

Local postal workers respond to major delays within the USPS

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Unions representing postal workers in Maine are calling for the U.S. Postmaster general to permanently reverse recent changes they say have created major mail delays.

Latest News

News

Taylor Swift gifts local music store signed copies of ‘Folklore’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
All 12 Bull Moose locations across Maine and New Hampshire received 30 copies of the album autographed by Swift herself.

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes to bring accessibility awareness to others

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Accessibility awareness has become the mission of a Bangor couple who have become all too familiar with the challenges many face in our communities every day.

News

Orono council considers face covering ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Town officials plan to take up the topic during a special council virtual meeting Wednesday.

News

EPA provides regulatory relief for lobstermen and pilot boat captains

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
It addresses the lack of available certified tier four emission engines used in commercial lobster-style boats by delaying the requirements.

News

Police charge Lincoln man with murder after he shot his mother Wednesday night

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Lincoln man charged for murder.

News

Governor Mills announces $200 million in grants for small businesses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The program is funded by money from the Federal CARES Act.