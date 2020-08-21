Lincoln Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for missing 97 year old woman
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are asking for help locating a woman.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for 97-year-old Joyce Benner.
She was last seen on 6 Tackle Trail in Jefferson, Maine.
Mrs. Benner is five feet tall, weighs about 115 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
She may be driving a light green 2012 mazda mz-2 with license plate 6-5-7-6-m-v.
Family members say she suffers from memory issues and are concerned she may be lost. Anyone who sees Benner should call Lincoln County Sheriff’s office at 882-7332, or 911.
