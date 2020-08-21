European Union agrees to drop tariffs on American lobster

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMTW) -The European Union has agreed to drop tariffs on live and frozen American lobster, Sen. Susan Collins announced on Friday.

The move is expected to significantly boost sales of Maine lobster to European markets.

Maine lobster has been at a disadvantage ever since the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in 2017, which eliminated tariffs on Canadian lobster in the European Union.

The agreement is expected to last for five years and is retroactive to Aug. 1, and the European Union is expected to make it permanent, Collins said.

Maine's congressional delegation had been pushing the White House to negotiate a drop in tariffs for some time.

Those with the Maine Lobster Dealers' Association call Friday's announcement "significant."

In return, the United States will reduce its tariff rates on various E.U. exports by 50 percent, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

