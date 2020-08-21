Advertisement

Camp burglary under investigation in Dixmont

Maine State Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a camp in Dixmont earlier this year. (Courtesy: Maine State Police)
Maine State Police are investigating a burglary that took place at a camp in Dixmont earlier this year. (Courtesy: Maine State Police)(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a camp burglary in Dixmont.

Police say the burglary happened on Moosehead Trail in Dixmont in January but was not discovered until Thursday when the camp owners returned.

The two suspects were caught on camera.

If you recognize any of the individuals in this photo, you’re asked to call police at 973-3700 and leave a message for Trooper Plaisted.

Posted by Maine State Police - Headquarters on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Second Dem lawsuit claims USPS changes will harm mail voting

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The complaint against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and the agency was filed Friday in federal court in Philadelphia.

News

Maine CDC is reporting one new death and 34 additional cases

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
According to the Maine CDC a person from Androscoggin County has died with coronavirus.

News

UMaine System officials warn students: Do not host parties, or face suspension

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Any student who hosts or promotes prohibited events at any venue, including an off-campus house or apartment, could be suspended or dismissed from the school, according to new rules posted on Friday.

News

Bail denied for Lincoln man charged with murdering his mother

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
44-year-old Adam Groves appeared before a judge in Bangor Friday morning.

Latest News

News

Maine infrastructure projects get nearly $4.5M boost with new grants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state partnership aimed at supporting communities in need.

News

Striking workers at Bath Iron Works begin voting on contract

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
If the contract is approved, workers will begin returning to their jobs building Navy destroyers on Monday.

News

27-year-old Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
27-year-old Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges

News

97-year-old Jefferson woman found safe in Waterville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Benner was found in Waterville.

News

Rep. Craig Hickman takes part in Democratic National Convention

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine's first openly gay Black Representative from Winthrop was in the spotlight at this year's Democratic National Convention.

News

Northern Light Health Foundation hosts roundtable discussion Thursday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The roundtable included business leaders who faced outbreaks in their workplace and still made it through, making critical PPE for frontline workers.