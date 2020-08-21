Camp burglary under investigation in Dixmont

DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they say are responsible for a camp burglary in Dixmont.

Police say the burglary happened on Moosehead Trail in Dixmont in January but was not discovered until Thursday when the camp owners returned.

The two suspects were caught on camera.

If you recognize any of the individuals in this photo, you’re asked to call police at 973-3700 and leave a message for Trooper Plaisted.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.