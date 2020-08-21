Camden Hills becomes the first school to cancel fall sports

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Camden Hills High School has cancelled all of it’s interscholastic sports for the 2020 fall season., according to a post on the school’s athletics Facebook page.

The post says, “We have reached the point where we can no longer wait to see if the MPA or State of Maine will even allow interscholastic athletics. We feel the path forward is very clear and apparent. We have come to the disappointing conclusion that there is no way to adequately minimize the risks of mixing our student population with other school populations in thinking about league competition. We have, therefore, decided that we will not be providing a traditional interscholastic sports schedule this fall.”

