Bradford farm creates sunflower maze for Bangor woman with ALS

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - A popular sunflower maze in Bradford is opening for the season Saturday and this year they’re giving back to ALS.

The Sun Flower Maze at Country Junction brought droves of people last year to walk through their beautiful blooms and this year they have even more sunflowers to show off.

They’ve added an additional maze.

This one is dedicated to Tammy Michaels.

We’ve shared her journey with ALS.

Nicole and Doug Smith say they were inspired by her story to give back.

“That somebody thought about me and three acres of sunflowers and an angel. Just, wow. There are so many angels in the community. Were blessed. We’re so blessed,” says Michaels.

“Just her joy that she constantly has no matter what she was facing it was so incredible for me to see,” says Smith.

And a dollar from everyone who visits on their opening day will go in Tammy’s name to the ALS Foundation.

Anyone with ALS, their family and caregivers can visit the farm for free this year ....

To find out more, you can go to Sun Flower Maze at Country Junction on Facebook.

