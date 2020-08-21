Bail denied for Lincoln man charged with murdering his mother

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been denied for a Lincoln man accused of shooting and killing his mother after what his attorney is calling an "unfortunate incident" Wednesday night.

44-year-old Adam Groves appeared before a judge in Bangor Friday morning.

He's charged with the murder of his mother, 63-year-old Pauline Taylor.

She died at her home on the Transalpine Road in Lincoln where Groves was staying.

Groves' attorney confirmed that Groves did admit to killing his mom in an altercation.

He also says Groves was initially taken to the hospital when police found him, but was released shortly after.

After the altercation, Groves took to Facebook and posted, "Every one, I just killed my mother."

That post has since been removed.

We spoke with Groves defense attorney after court Friday morning.

He says Groves has been very remorseful and that he is not worried about his competence.

“He was the one who called 911. He was present when police arrived. He self-surrendered. He’s greatly remorseful. He acted under great fear. He was very shaken and emotional having seen family members in the courtroom,” said Groves’ attorney, Jeff Silverstein.

We don’t know yet what up lead up to the shooting. Police documents in the case have been sealed.

No word on when Groves is due back in court.

He is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

