$25 million to develop school-based child care for hybrid learning students

Schools can apply for the money to set up programs for students with nowhere to go on remote learning days.
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine will now use $25 million in federal money to help schools provide child care and support for students taking part in hybrid learning.

Governor Janet Mills said Friday the money will come from the Coronavirus Relief Funds.

It's meant to help working families who are struggling with child care when their kids go back into the classroom just a couple of days a week.

Schools can apply for the money to set up programs for students without a place to go on remote learning days.

The money will be distributed, in part, based on the number of low-income students in a school district.

