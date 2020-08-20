Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

National Politics

Harris speaks at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

News

Lebanon man dies in rollover crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest News

News

Doctors are encouraging Mainers to get a flu shot earlier this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Jarvis says the symptoms of the flu and coronavirus are similar so it’s crucial folks take precautions like washing their hands and social distancing.

News

Easton man found guilty of murdering stepfather denied new trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
James Peaslee was sentenced in November to 60 years for murder.

National

California police officer calms, connects with child through mutual love of Pokémon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The child was upset, but Pokémon provided the common ground for them to talk calmly to each other.

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

News

Hospital officials give update regarding COVID-19 outbreak in the Katahdin Region

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The full extent of the outbreak will not be known until all of the test results are in and the Maine CDC completes the contact tracing process.

News

Maine EMS seeks to increase health care access in rural Maine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Their Critical Access Integrated Paramedic Program would expand the skills of paramedics.