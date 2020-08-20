Sunny & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to mid-70s this afternoon. Skies will start clear tonight followed by increasing clouds as the night progresses. Showers will be possible after midnight especially across the northern half of the state as low pressure approaches the state. Nighttime lows will drop back to the 50s.

Weak low pressure will move into the state Friday. Numerous showers expected across northern areas during the morning with drier conditions elsewhere. As the day progresses, we’ll see variably cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the entire state from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs. Depending on the amount of sunshine we see Friday, some of the storms could be severe during the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down Friday evening as low pressure pushes a cold front to our south. Saturday looks good with partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80°. The cold front to our south will slide back to the north as a warm front Saturday night allowing some warmer, more humid air to work into the state for Sunday. This will be followed by another cold front moving into the state Sunday giving us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Once the front exits the area Sunday night, high pressure will return to the area giving us a nice day Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 69°-77°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Showers possible after midnight especially north of Bangor. Lows mainly in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

