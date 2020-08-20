Advertisement

Sunny & Seasonable Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a fantastic day with plenty of sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to mid-70s this afternoon. Skies will start clear tonight followed by increasing clouds as the night progresses. Showers will be possible after midnight especially across the northern half of the state as low pressure approaches the state. Nighttime lows will drop back to the 50s. 

Weak low pressure will move into the state Friday. Numerous showers expected across northern areas during the morning with drier conditions elsewhere. As the day progresses, we’ll see variably cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the entire state from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s for highs. Depending on the amount of sunshine we see Friday, some of the storms could be severe during the afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will wind down Friday evening as low pressure pushes a cold front to our south. Saturday looks good with partly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s to near 80°. The cold front to our south will slide back to the north as a warm front Saturday night allowing some warmer, more humid air to work into the state for Sunday. This will be followed by another cold front moving into the state Sunday giving us a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Sunday with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. Once the front exits the area Sunday night, high pressure will return to the area giving us a nice day Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 69°-77°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Showers possible after midnight especially north of Bangor. Lows mainly in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. 

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening. Humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Bright & Pleasant Today

Any widely scattered showers across Maine will end this evening as the disturbance producing the stray showers and storms slides off to our northeast. Approaching high pressure will bring Maine a mainly clear sky later tonight, with low temps dipping into the unseasonably cool mid 40s to low 50s.

Stray Showers Ending this Evening, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

Few Isolated Showers Possible This Afternoon

We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-70s for highs. There will be an upper level disturbance passing through the state during the afternoon and that will give us a chance for a few isolated showers from mid-afternoon through the evening. Overall though, the bulk of the day today will be dry.

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Today

High pressure will begin to build into the area giving us a nice Wednesday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures topping off in the low to mid-70s for highs. There will be an upper level disturbance passing through the state during the afternoon and that will give us a chance for a few isolated showers from mid-afternoon through the evening.

Brighter & Pleasant Today

The slow-moving cold front and upper level trough that brought the showers and scattered thundershowers to Maine today will slip off to our east tonight. Any lingering showers and storms this evening will come to an end as the front and upper level disturbance slide east of our area.

Evening Showers & Storms Ending, Brighter & Pleasant Wednesday

Variably Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms This Afternoon

A cold front will continue to slowly move through the state this afternoon and evening. The steadier rain will push east of the state early this afternoon but we will still have the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. Rainfall could be heavy at times especially in any thunderstorms. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon.

Scattered Showers & Storms Today

A cold front will slowly move through the state today. This will bring us showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. The showers will be most numerous during the morning hours then more scattered during the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy at times. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Humidity levels will come up a bit today too with dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s expected. Temperatures will be a bit below average today with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s due to the cloudiness and shower activity.

Showers & Storms Likely Today

A storm sliding east across north central Canada will pull a cold front towards and then through New England tonight and tomorrow. The slow-moving front will bring increasing clouds to Maine this evening, with scattered showers developing as the evening moves along, with the steadiest showers likely falling across the western parts of the state.

Scattered Showers & Storms Late Tonight & Tuesday

Scattered Showers & Storms Late Tonight & Tuesday