Stonington launches FirstNet cell site for first responders

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Stonington's first responders are getting a major boost in their wireless communications.

AT&T and FirstNet Authority will be launching a new FirstNet cell site this weekend.

It's part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place in Maine.

The towers are designed to strengthen and modernize public safety communications while helping first responders connect to the critical information they need.

“Although this is a network specifically for first responders, our commercial customers will also benefit. This will definitely benefit, students, and teachers in education along with the first responders in Stonington as a result of this tower,” said AT&T Maine President Owen Smith.

AT&T has been working to build out this nationwide network for public safety.

They will be at the Hagen Dock in Stonington from 11 AM to 4 PM Saturday to provide local residents access to information, products, and resources.

