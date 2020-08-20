Advertisement

Stonington launches FirstNet cell site for first responders

It's part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place in Maine.
FIRSTNET
FIRSTNET
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Stonington's first responders are getting a major boost in their wireless communications.

AT&T and FirstNet Authority will be launching a new FirstNet cell site this weekend.

It's part of the FirstNet network expansion taking place in Maine.

The towers are designed to strengthen and modernize public safety communications while helping first responders connect to the critical information they need.

“Although this is a network specifically for first responders, our commercial customers will also benefit. This will definitely benefit, students, and teachers in education along with the first responders in Stonington as a result of this tower,” said AT&T Maine President Owen Smith.

AT&T has been working to build out this nationwide network for public safety.

They will be at the Hagen Dock in Stonington from 11 AM to 4 PM Saturday to provide local residents access to information, products, and resources.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

Coronavirus

4 employees at York County Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Voluntary testing was made available after a staff member reported feeling ill.

News

Man who spent hours in Penobscot River makes first court appearance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Coronavirus

State to open more “Swab and Send” testing sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rockport and Farmington are among the new locations that will open next week.

Latest News

Coronavirus

446 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine, one newly reported death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The CDC is reporting 20 new cases in all.

News

Officials hope to have buyer for Hampden Fiberight facility by late fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Hampden facility has been cleaned up of all trash and only basic maintenance and security of equipment is in place at this time.

News

Police investigating death of Machias man, no foul play suspected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An autopsy will be take place in Augusta to determine what caused Babb’s death.

News

Man arrested and charged following fatal shooting in Lincoln

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

News

Labor Department: Maine unemployment claims dropped slightly last week

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Maine Department of Labor said about 1,500 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 15, down slightly from the week before.

News

Portland's school board voted to approve a hybrid return to learning in the fall.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Portland's school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a hybrid return to learning in the fall.