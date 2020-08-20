Stockton Springs man dies in motorcycle crash
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs man has died after being seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Waldo Tuesday night.
It happened around 11:00 p.m. on the Waldo Station Road.
Police say 51-year-old Shawn Gerry went off the road, hitting a mailbox post before ending up in the ditch.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
