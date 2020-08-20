Advertisement

Stockton Springs man dies in motorcycle crash

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs man has died after being seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Waldo Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. on the Waldo Station Road.

Police say 51-year-old Shawn Gerry went off the road, hitting a mailbox post before ending up in the ditch.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The wedding ceremony was held at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, but that church has not been cited.

Coronavirus

4 employees at York County Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Voluntary testing was made available after a staff member reported feeling ill.

News

Man who spent hours in Penobscot River makes first court appearance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Coronavirus

State to open more “Swab and Send” testing sites

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rockport and Farmington are among the new locations that will open next week.

Latest News

Coronavirus

446 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine, one newly reported death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The CDC is reporting 20 new cases in all.

News

Officials hope to have buyer for Hampden Fiberight facility by late fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Hampden facility has been cleaned up of all trash and only basic maintenance and security of equipment is in place at this time.

News

Police investigating death of Machias man, no foul play suspected

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An autopsy will be take place in Augusta to determine what caused Babb’s death.

News

Man arrested and charged following fatal shooting in Lincoln

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

News

Labor Department: Maine unemployment claims dropped slightly last week

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Maine Department of Labor said about 1,500 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 15, down slightly from the week before.

News

Portland's school board voted to approve a hybrid return to learning in the fall.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Portland's school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a hybrid return to learning in the fall.