Stockton Springs man dies in motorcycle crash

WALDO, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs man has died after being seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle in Waldo Tuesday night.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. on the Waldo Station Road.

Police say 51-year-old Shawn Gerry went off the road, hitting a mailbox post before ending up in the ditch.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

