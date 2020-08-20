Advertisement

Police investigating death of Machias man, no foul play suspected

An autopsy will be take place in Augusta to determine what caused Babb’s death.
An autopsy will be take place in Augusta to determine what caused Babb’s death.(Source: Gray News)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) -

Early this morning a man was found with fatal injuries in a Machias parking lot, police are saying they do not suspect foul play.

Police say that they were called to Colonial Way around 3 o’clock.

Paramedics were unable to save 53 year old Dale Babb of Machias, who police say died while being treated at the scene.

An autopsy will be take place in Augusta to determine what caused Babb’s death.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man arrested and charged following fatal shooting in Lincoln

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

News

Labor Department: Maine unemployment claims dropped slightly last week

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Maine Department of Labor said about 1,500 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 15, down slightly from the week before.

News

Portland's school board voted to approve a hybrid return to learning in the fall.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Portland's school board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a hybrid return to learning in the fall.

News

Portland School Board chooses hybrid option to begin Fall Semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Under the plan, the district will stagger the number of students who can attend school in person, depending on grade level.

Latest News

News

Man dies after rollover crash in Lebanon

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The male driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Doctors are encouraging Mainers to get a flu shot earlier this year

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Jarvis says the symptoms of the flu and coronavirus are similar so it’s crucial folks take precautions like washing their hands and social distancing.

News

Easton man found guilty of murdering stepfather denied new trial

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
James Peaslee was sentenced in November to 60 years for murder.

News

Hospital officials give update regarding COVID-19 outbreak in the Katahdin Region

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The full extent of the outbreak will not be known until all of the test results are in and the Maine CDC completes the contact tracing process.

News

Maine EMS seeks to increase health care access in rural Maine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Their Critical Access Integrated Paramedic Program would expand the skills of paramedics.

News

Recent survey shows disparities in broadband access in Maine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
A recent survey found several disparities in broadband access and affordability across the state.