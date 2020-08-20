Police investigating death of Machias man, no foul play suspected

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) -

Early this morning a man was found with fatal injuries in a Machias parking lot, police are saying they do not suspect foul play.

Police say that they were called to Colonial Way around 3 o’clock.

Paramedics were unable to save 53 year old Dale Babb of Machias, who police say died while being treated at the scene.

An autopsy will be take place in Augusta to determine what caused Babb’s death.

