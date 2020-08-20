Police charge Lincoln man with murder after he shot his mother Wednesday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 44-year-old Adam Groves is charged with the murder of 63-year-old Pauline Taylor.

Officials tell us that the two are mother and son.

Police say this happened around 8 p.m.

One neighbor describes the scene after accidentally stumbling across it.

“We heard nothing, about 10:30 we drove up the driveway to look for animals and we saw the police action going on. I took a walk down there I could see about a dozen police vehicles and an ambulance. And so we suspected something big was going on there,” said Vincent Ruggiero, a neighbor.

Later in the night Groves posted to Facebook, saying QUOTE "Everyone, I just killed my mother."

The post has since been removed.

“It is scary that he would let the public know and write that for everybody to see,” said Norma Priest, a neighbor.

Some neighbors who I spoke with say there were rumors flying around Wednesday night that police were chasing an armed man through the woods, prompting them to lock their doors and stay inside.

Others say they didn’t even know about the incident until Thursday morning.

“A friend of mine who lives up the road called me to ask me if my doors were locked because there had been a shooting and that hadn’t caught the person. But it is odd and pretty scary for a small town to have something like this happen,” said Priest.

“I didn’t hear anything until this morning. It’s terrible and I still don’t know exactly what happened,” said Linwood Holmes, a neighbor.

Groves is expected to make his first court appearance Friday morning in Bangor.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.