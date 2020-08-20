Advertisement

Orono council considers face covering ordinance

(WCJB)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono and its surrounding communities are preparing for thousands of people to return to the area as the University of Maine reopens next week.

To avoid an influx of coronavirus, town officials are proposing an emergency ordinance that would enforce face coverings around town.

Town officials plan to take up the topic during a Special Council Virtual Meeting Wednesday.

The hearing will be open to the public.

Orono business owners prepare for influx of UMaine students
Orono business owners prepare for influx of UMaine students

The proposed ordinance would require people to wear face coverings in all public places including sidewalks, streets, restaurants, retail stores, and more.

If a person fails to wear a face covering, town officials say they will be subject to a fine.

The proposal would also require residential housing complexes to implement operation plans in order to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

Owners of residential housing complexes must submit a written plan to the Orono Fire Chief detailing how they plan to protect staff and residents from the spread of COVID-19.

See the full draft of the ordinance here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bangor woman with ALS hopes to bring accessibility awareness to others

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Accessibility awareness has become the mission of a Bangor couple who have become all too familiar with the challenges many face in our communities every day.

News

Police charge Lincoln man with murder after he shot his mother Wednesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Lincoln man charged for murder.

News

Stockton Springs man dies in motorcycle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say 51-year-old Shawn Gerry went off the road, hitting a mailbox post before ending up in the ditch.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The wedding ceremony was held at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, but that church has not been cited.

Latest News

Coronavirus

4 employees at York County Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Voluntary testing was made available after a staff member reported feeling ill.

News

Man who spent hours in Penobscot River makes first court appearance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Tyron Fox pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Coronavirus

State to open more “Swab and Send” COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rockport and Farmington are among the new locations that will open next week.

Coronavirus

446 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine, one newly reported death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The CDC is reporting 20 new cases in all.

News

Officials hope to have buyer for Hampden Fiberight facility by late fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Hampden facility has been cleaned up of all trash and only basic maintenance and security of equipment is in place at this time.

News

Police investigating death of Machias man, no foul play suspected

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
An autopsy will be take place in Augusta to determine what caused Babb’s death.