Orono council considers face covering ordinance

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono and its surrounding communities are preparing for thousands of people to return to the area as the University of Maine reopens next week.

To avoid an influx of coronavirus, town officials are proposing an emergency ordinance that would enforce face coverings around town.

Town officials plan to take up the topic during a Special Council Virtual Meeting Wednesday.

The hearing will be open to the public.

The proposed ordinance would require people to wear face coverings in all public places including sidewalks, streets, restaurants, retail stores, and more.

If a person fails to wear a face covering, town officials say they will be subject to a fine.

The proposal would also require residential housing complexes to implement operation plans in order to reduce the risk of exposure to the virus.

Owners of residential housing complexes must submit a written plan to the Orono Fire Chief detailing how they plan to protect staff and residents from the spread of COVID-19.

See the full draft of the ordinance here.

