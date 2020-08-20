One person dead, another hospitalized following shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - An autopsy will take place on Thursday for a Lincoln woman who died in her home as the result of a shooting Wednesday night.

Maine State Police say Pauline Taylor, 63, is dead, and one other person has been hospitalized.

Officials say they received a 911 call from a home on Transalpine Road around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they determined there had been a shooting.

They say there is no threat to the public at this time.

They are asking anyone with information to call the State Police Major Crimes Unit at 973-3700 extension 9.

The Lincoln Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, and the Maine Warden Service are also assisting with the investigation.

