One person dead, another hospitalized following shooting in Lincoln

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.
Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - An autopsy will take place on Thursday for a Lincoln woman who died in her home as the result of a shooting Wednesday night.

Maine State Police say Pauline Taylor, 63, is dead, and one other person has been hospitalized.

Officials say they received a 911 call from a home on Transalpine Road around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night.

When police arrived, they determined there had been a shooting.

They say there is no threat to the public at this time.

They are asking anyone with information to call the State Police Major Crimes Unit at 973-3700 extension 9.

The Lincoln Police Department, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, and the Maine Warden Service are also assisting with the investigation.

