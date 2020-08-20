Officials hope to have buyer for Hampden Fiberight facility by late fall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The group that manages the currently shut down Fiberight waste facility in Hampden says they hope to have a buyer committed to the property by late fall.

In case you missed it, we had a Virtual Town Hall yesterday. Members asked some great questions! You can see the answers in the video attached. #TownHall #MSW #Maine #recycling #Recycle https://t.co/KLBpAdoPOo — MRC (@MRC_maine) August 20, 2020

The Municipal Review Committee says that detailed questionnaires were sent to seven prospective investors, those need to be returned by the end of this month.

The Coastal Resources of Maine plant is tens of millions of dollars in debt and has failed to make payments to a number of parties.

The plant stopped operating at the end of May, leaving 75 percent of the waste from 115 communities to be sent to the PERC plant in Orrington instead where it is being burned and used for energy.

The other portion is being sent to a landfill in Norridgewock.

The Hampden facility has been cleaned up of all trash and only basic maintenance and security of equipment is in place at this time.

