Man who spent hours in Penobscot River makes first court appearance

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town man who spent hours on a rock in the Penobscot River as police tried to get to him made his first court appearance Thursday morning in Bangor.

Tyron Fox, 27, is charged with domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He also pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of operating after his license was revoked.

Police say in the early morning hours of August 3rd, they were called to a residence on Whistle Way for reports that Fox had assaulted a woman and left the scene.

When police located Fox later in the day and tried to take him into custody, he went into the Penobscot River. Eventually officials were able to reach him by boat.

Fox went to the hospital for evaluation and then to jail the next day. He was later released on $60 bail.

Fox is set to appear in court again on October 6th.

