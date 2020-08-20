Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an "imminent health hazard" citation to the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket after a coronavirus outbreak was traced to a wedding it hosted earlier this month.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the inn exceeded the indoor gathering limit of 50 people when it hosted the wedding reception on Friday, Aug. 7.

The citation does not carry a fine, Shah said.

There are now 32 cases of COVID-19 associated with that wedding, Shah said on Thursday. Sixty-five people attended that wedding.

Most of the cases are from people who were symptomatic, Shah said, and the ages of those who test positive range from 4 to 78. Shah said seven of the cases are in people younger than 18.

One of the guests at the wedding reported feeling ill on Saturday, Aug. 8, a day after the wedding was held, Shah said, while 11 reported feeling symptoms about four days after the wedding, which is "not uncommon" in outbreak investigations, a.

Shah said the wedding ceremony was held at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, but that church has not been cited.

