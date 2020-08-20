Advertisement

Maine CDC cites Millinocket inn after hosting wedding that led to coronavirus outbreak

The wedding ceremony was held at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, but that church has not been cited.
Inn cited by state
Inn cited by state(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an "imminent health hazard" citation to the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket after a coronavirus outbreak was traced to a wedding it hosted earlier this month.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the inn exceeded the indoor gathering limit of 50 people when it hosted the wedding reception on Friday, Aug. 7.

The citation does not carry a fine, Shah said.

There are now 32 cases of COVID-19 associated with that wedding, Shah said on Thursday. Sixty-five people attended that wedding.

Most of the cases are from people who were symptomatic, Shah said, and the ages of those who test positive range from 4 to 78. Shah said seven of the cases are in people younger than 18.

One of the guests at the wedding reported feeling ill on Saturday, Aug. 8, a day after the wedding was held, Shah said, while 11 reported feeling symptoms about four days after the wedding, which is "not uncommon" in outbreak investigations, a.

Shah said the wedding ceremony was held at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, but that church has not been cited.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

Coronavirus

Some patients experience chronic fatigue after fighting off COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
As doctors and researchers continue to learn more about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on those who’ve recovered, they’re finding that not only can lung issues persist, but so can extreme fatigue.

Coronavirus

Parents, athletes rally for fall sports at schools in Kan.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Parents and students in Kansas want to keep school sports.

Coronavirus

Cuomo dismisses undercount concerns in NY care home deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed concerns that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a significant undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property.

Latest News

Coronavirus

4 employees at York County Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Voluntary testing was made available after a staff member reported feeling ill.

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

Coronavirus

State to open more “Swab and Send” testing sites

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rockport and Farmington are among the new locations that will open next week.

National Politics

Coronavirus task force report warns of Georgia expanding community spread

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Leaked coronavirus task force report warns Georgia of need to take stronger measures.

Coronavirus

446 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine, one newly reported death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The CDC is reporting 20 new cases in all.

National

FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
The masks are available to buy in medical or non-medical grade models.