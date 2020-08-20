Advertisement

Lobster boats will get more time to meet emissions rules

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is expected to make the formal announcement during a visit to Maine on Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving lobster boat builders a few more years to meet emissions standards.

The emissions standards became part of the national marine diesel program in 2008, and large lobster boats were expected to begin using new cleaner engines by 2017.

The Press Herald reports boat builders will have an extra two to four years to meet the standards.

