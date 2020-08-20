Lobster boats will get more time to meet emissions rules

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving lobster boat builders a few more years to meet emissions standards.

The Portland Press Herald reports Administrator Andrew Wheeler is expected to make the formal announcement during a visit to Maine on Thursday.

The emissions standards became part of the national marine diesel program in 2008, and large lobster boats were expected to begin using new cleaner engines by 2017.

The Press Herald reports boat builders will have an extra two to four years to meet the standards.

