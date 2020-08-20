Labor Department: Maine unemployment claims dropped slightly last week

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine Department of Labor said about 1,500 Mainers filed new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 15, down slightly from the week before.

Labor officials said 1,300 initial claims were filed for state unemployment and 1,200 claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week.

About 45,500 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment. In addition, about 25,200 weekly certifications were filed under PUA. Both of those numbers dropped slightly from the previous week.

Weekly certifications must be filed by claimants every week in order to continue to receive unemployment benefits.

The Labor Department said it canceled 575 initial claims and 60 weekly certifications that were determined to be fraudulent. This is a significant drop from the week before, when more than 4,600 fraudulent claims were canceled.

Since March 15, the Maine Department of Labor has paid out $1.38 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits, handled about 181,000 initial state unemployment claims, about 84,400 initial claims for PUA, and approximately 2.1 million weekly certifications.

