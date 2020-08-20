Increasing Clouds Tonight, Scattered Showers & Storms Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Clouds will increase across Maine tonight as the high that brought the pleasant weather to our region slides off to our south and a frontal system slides into Northern New England from southern Canada. A weak storm sliding east along the front will begin to trigger a few scattered showers across Maine late tonight, with the bulk of the showers falling across the far north and mountains. The low temps tonight will hold in the 50s to around 60 degrees throughout the Pine Tree State.

Friday will feature more clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thundershowers likely as the weak storm rides east across Northern New England. The combination of increasing humidity and a bit of hazy sunshine may allow any hit and miss thundershowers that form to become strong to possibly severe and contain a gusty wind, torrential downpours and frequent lightning. If a storm approaches seek shelter indoors. The high temps tomorrow will range from the upper 60s across northern Maine to the low 80s south of the Bangor Region.

Saturday will be a brighter day across our region, with slightly lower humidity and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s from north to south. A storm crossing southern Ontario and Quebec will bring the risk of scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine Sunday as the storms pulls its warm front north across the state. A south to southwest breeze behind the warm front will usher a warm and more humid air-mass into our region Sunday, with high temps ranging from the upper 70s north to the mid 80s south. Any scattered showers and storms will end later Sunday night or early Monday as the storms trailing cold front slips offshore. Monday will turn out partly sunny, mild but less humid as a northwest breeze behind the front ushers a pleasant air-mass into New England for the beginning of the workweek.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, stray showers possible late, with a light south breeze and low temps in the 50s.

Friday: More clouds than sun, more humid, scattered showers and thundershowers likely, with a south to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, with west breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and humid, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with possible scattered showers and thunderstorms and high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

