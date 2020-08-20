Governor Mills announces $200 million in grants for small businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the launch Thursday of a $200 million dollar economic recovery grant program.

It will provide relief for businesses and non-profits who have faced loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is funded by money from the Federal CARES Act.

The Governor says the program is designed to keep businesses viable, not to replace lost profits.

Among other requirements, businesses must be based or have more than half of their employees in Maine and have fewer than 50 employees total.

Grants will be distributed based on demonstrated need and not on a first come, first serve basis.

“Those small business are truly the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of all our communities.” said Mills. “We can’t let them fail. Our narrow mission here is to ensure that each dollar that we have has at least a small direct impact on supporting small businesses and supporting Maine’s economy generally.”

Business owners can find more information at maine.gov/decd

Grant applications will be accepted starting Friday through September 9th.

