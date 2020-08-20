Advertisement

FEMA takes steps to help Maine communities recover from the pandemic

Findings are being reviewed from rapid needs assessments to identify any gaps in recovery needs.
(KGNS)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been taking steps to help Maine recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than $12 million in federal funding has been granted to the state.

The aid includes crisis counseling for victims of COVID-19 and public assistance for communities recovering from federal emergencies.

We spoke with FEMA Region one administrator Captain Russ Webster.

He says the pandemic has differed from their usual natural disaster relief such as hurricanes, floods, and severe storms.

“It was a combination of health-related crisis and the corresponding economic crisis, our role is to work closely with the state to leverage those existing systems to get them those scarce at times needed personal protective equipment, durable medical equipment, whatever they needed, Webster said.”

Findings are being reviewed from the rapid needs assessment in Portland, Belfast, and Millinocket to identify any gaps in recovery needs.

Webster says they will continue to monitor the pandemic while preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.

