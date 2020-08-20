EPA provides regulatory relief for lobstermen and pilot boat captains

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized action that provides regulatory relief for American lobsterman and pilot boat captains.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced today that amendments have been made to the national marine diesel engine program.

It addresses the lack of available, certified tier four emission engines used in commercial lobster-style boats by delaying the requirements.

Without this relief, boat builders would be unable to build suitable high-speed vessels.

The final action allows for tier three engines to be used for a limited time and provides a waiver process should suitable engines continue to be unavailable.

