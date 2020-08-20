Advertisement

446 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine, one newly reported death

August 20th CDC data
August 20th CDC data
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Augusta, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting another person in the state has died with COVID-19 - this time in York County.

The total now stands at 128.

The CDC is reporting 20 new cases in all.

One has yet to be classified so the overall case count is up by 19 today to 4,253.

446 cases are active, that’s an increase of one since yesterday.

3,679 people have recovered so far - 87% of the total.

97% of resolved cases have been recoveries.

August 20th CDC data
August 20th CDC data(wabi)

Taking a closer look at the numbers, the new cases today are spread out across seven of Maine's 16 counties.

York County once again saw the biggest increase of cases with 7 added to the total.

Penobscot County is reporting two more cases.

One case was removed from Oxford County.

No county saw more than three cases added to their their active count.

