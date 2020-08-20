Advertisement

4 employees at York County Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

York So
York So(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW)

Four employees at the York County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Bill King announced Thursday.

Voluntary testing was made available after a staff member reported feeling ill.

Four tests came back positive Thursday morning, King said.

The sheriff’s office has notified the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and has expanded testing to all sheriff’s office employees and inmates at the York County Jail.

All areas are undergoing deep cleaning as well, King said.

The sheriff’s office has closed its lobby and canceled visitation at the jail, but it is otherwise operating in a normal capacity, King said.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Some patients experience chronic fatigue after fighting off COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
As doctors and researchers continue to learn more about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on those who’ve recovered, they’re finding that not only can lung issues persist, but so can extreme fatigue.

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

Coronavirus

Parents, athletes rally for fall sports at schools in Kan.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Parents and students in Kansas want to keep school sports.

Coronavirus

Cuomo dismisses undercount concerns in NY care home deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed concerns that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a significant undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

Coronavirus

State to open more “Swab and Send” testing sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Rockport and Farmington are among the new locations that will open next week.

National Politics

Coronavirus task force report warns of Georgia expanding community spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Leaked coronavirus task force report warns Georgia of need to take stronger measures.

Coronavirus

446 active cases of COVID-19 in Maine, one newly reported death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
The CDC is reporting 20 new cases in all.

National

FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
The masks are available to buy in medical or non-medical grade models.

National

College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.