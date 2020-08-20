4 employees at York County Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

ALFRED, Maine (WMTW)

Four employees at the York County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Bill King announced Thursday.

Voluntary testing was made available after a staff member reported feeling ill.

Four tests came back positive Thursday morning, King said.

The sheriff’s office has notified the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and has expanded testing to all sheriff’s office employees and inmates at the York County Jail.

All areas are undergoing deep cleaning as well, King said.

The sheriff’s office has closed its lobby and canceled visitation at the jail, but it is otherwise operating in a normal capacity, King said.

