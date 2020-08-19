Advertisement

Woman from Farmington receives random act of kindness

Augusta Police Department
Augusta Police Department(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Farmington received a pleasant surprise after getting pulled over Saturday in Augusta.

Briana Corriveau was on a break from work when she was pulled over for speeding.

While pulling over she ran over the curb and popped her tire.

After realizing what happened, Officer Aaron Paradis immediately ripped up the ticket, called a tow truck and drove her back to work.

But that wasn’t all he did.

When Corriveau returned to pick up the car, she found out Paradis had paid for the tire and repairs.

“He has no clue what he just did for me, I’m a single mom, and I work an hour away because I lost my job because of COVID, he has no clue, I’m baffled,” Corriveau said.

“He did this out of really the goodness of his heart. He’s just one of those individuals who really cares about the community and the people that he serves,” said Augusta Police Department Chief Jared Mills.

Corriveau took to facebook to share Officer Paradis's act of kindness.

She says this has restored her faith in man kind during these hard times.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4H members display work through Maine Virtual State Fair

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The UMaine Cooperative Extension has created a virtual exhibit hall for members. More than 180 projects from 86 kids across the state have been submitted in the very first Maine State Virtual Fair.

Back To School

Center Theatre offers after school program for high school students

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering a new after school program for high school students.

Community

3rd Annual Corporal Cole Memorial 5k goes virtual but there’s still time to sign up

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Race organizers say that registration is down this year due to coronavirus concerns but the race will go on.

Community

Competition heats up at 2nd annual Chamber Smokin BBQ

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
6 teams competed to find out who has the best bbq skills.

Latest News

Community

Historic fort in desperate need of repair

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
150 year old fort needs major preservation work.

News

Champion the Cure Challenge nearing $250,000 goal

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Champion the Cure goes virtual

Community

Winslow holds 49th Blueberry Festival

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
This is the 49th year that the festival will take place.

Community

Some Theatre Company preparing for their first live performance since the start of the pandemic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
Some Theatre Company prepares for The Haunting of Hill House

Community

Rep. Jared Golden announces new proposal to expand high-speed internet

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
Rep. Jared Golden announces new proposal to expand high-speed internet

Community

MDI Arts for Justice seeking artists for pop-up art show

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
This exhibition plans to explore issues of racial justice and inspire positive change from a place of creativity within the local community.