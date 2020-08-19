Woman from Farmington receives random act of kindness

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Farmington received a pleasant surprise after getting pulled over Saturday in Augusta.

Briana Corriveau was on a break from work when she was pulled over for speeding.

While pulling over she ran over the curb and popped her tire.

After realizing what happened, Officer Aaron Paradis immediately ripped up the ticket, called a tow truck and drove her back to work.

But that wasn’t all he did.

When Corriveau returned to pick up the car, she found out Paradis had paid for the tire and repairs.

“He has no clue what he just did for me, I’m a single mom, and I work an hour away because I lost my job because of COVID, he has no clue, I’m baffled,” Corriveau said.

“He did this out of really the goodness of his heart. He’s just one of those individuals who really cares about the community and the people that he serves,” said Augusta Police Department Chief Jared Mills.

Corriveau took to facebook to share Officer Paradis's act of kindness.

She says this has restored her faith in man kind during these hard times.

