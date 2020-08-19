“We will have a decision by next Thursday.”

(WABI) - At a Media Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday morning, Maine Principals Association Executive Director Mike Burnham said the MPA will have a decision about the future of fall high school sports in 2020.

Until then, Burnham said the MPA will continue to work with the Maine CDC, DHHS, The Maine Superintendents Association, the Department of Education, and multiple other stakeholder groups to make that determination.

“The last thing that we’re looking for is to pit our organizations against any of those state agencies,” Burnham said. “We really are looking for a partnership here as we move forward. We want to work cooperatively with them. We’re not looking for them to do anything above and beyond that’s going to lead us to make a decision. We just want to be part of the conversation.”

The MPA’s Sports Medicine Committee will meet Wednesday 26th before the decision on whether or not to play high school sports this fall is made.

