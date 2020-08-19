Two Aroostook County juveniles taken into custody after driving pickup truck with plow down, leading police on chase

MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) -

Police say a 15-year-old boy led them on a chase in Aroostook County today while driving a pick-up with a plow that was dragging on the road.

Police say just before 9 this morning, a State Trooper saw the truck on West Ridge Road.

They say the driver was operating erratically, and the truck had no license plates.

When police tried to stop the truck, they say the teen driver sped up, reaching speeds of about 80 miles per hour.

Police say the teen eventually lost control, and the truck left the roadway, going airborne before landing in a field near the woods.

The driver and his juvenile male passenger were not hurt.

Both were taken into custody.

Juveniles involved in chase (WABI)

