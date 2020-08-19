Teen accidentally shoots, kills himself in New Sharon while video-chatting with friend

NEW SHARON, Maine (WMTW)

A 16-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself while video-chatting with a friend on Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Industry Road in New Sharon.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols called the incident a “horrific accident.”

The victim was a student at Mt. Blue High School, investigators said.

No charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.