Stray Showers Ending this Evening, Bright & Pleasant Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Any widely scattered showers across Maine will end this evening as the disturbance producing the stray showers and storms slides off to our northeast. Approaching high pressure will bring Maine a mainly clear sky later tonight, with low temps dipping into the unseasonably cool mid 40s to low 50s. The high will bring Maine bright and pleasant conditions tomorrow as it continues to build into the Northeast.

Friday through Sunday will feature warming temps and gradually increasing humidity levels as high pressure settles to our south and a southwest breeze on the backside of the high develops across New England. The skies will likely average out partly sunny Friday through Sunday, but there will also be the risk for some scattered showers and thundershowers as a weak front likely settles into Northern New England and a series of weak disturbances aloft sweep across the Northeast. The high temps Friday will run in the 70s to near 80, with highs both weekend days ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s from north to south across the Pine Tree State.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear, with a light west breeze and low temps in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a west breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 70s.

Friday: variably cloudy, possible scattered showers and thundershowers, with a west to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Partly sunny, humid, with stray storms possible and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid, with possible scattered showers and thundershowers and high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

