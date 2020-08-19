Advertisement

School music programs hit a low note, but look to the future

(KOTA)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -School music programs are adapting to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We spoke with Shianne Priest, music teacher at Leonard Middle School in Old Town about the changes she’s made.

Students will submit weekly videos of their assigned songs they practiced at home.

In-school lessons will be without instruments.

Instead they will focus on learning the language of music, rhythm, listening to recordings, and going over problems the students might encounter when practicing at home.

The school's five bands and choir haven't been able to play together since March 16th.

Performing together through video calls isn’t a viable option due to lag.

”We hope that enough of them continue to hold on the joy that it brought them before Covid-19 and the joy that it will bring them after COVID-19. My students and I keep talking about how awesome it’s going to be that first concert back and how that’s going to feel.”

CDC guidelines for music programs prohibit wind instruments and singing inside. Percussion and string instruments are still an option, but are often limited by how many instruments are available.

Outside, students must be 14 feet apart to play.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Easton man found guilty of murdering stepfather denied new trial

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
James Peaslee was sentenced in November to 60 years for murder.

Education

Bangor Region YMCA expanding programs for schoolkids

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Families can select from a flexible schedule according to their needs including morning, after school, or all-day sessions.

News

Husson University latest to announce data breach

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Husson University is the latest to announce that their donors may have have been impacted by a data breach.

News

Free clothes for kids available at Dover-Foxcroft church

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Pay it Forward re-opens.

Latest News

News

5th annual Motorcycle Ride for Sarah’s House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The 5th annual Ride for Sarah’s House is Saturday September 12th this year.

News

Fatal crash closes section of Route 100 in New Gloucester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
First responders said the pickup truck came to a rest on its side.

News

Maine Troop Greeter Jerry Mundy, star of “The Way We Get By” film, passes away at age 84

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Mundy always donned a red sweatshirt that read “Once a Marine, Always a Marine.”

Sports

“We will have a decision by next Thursday.”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
At a Media Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday morning, Maine Principals Association Executive Director Mike Burnham said the MPA will have a decision about the future of fall high school sports in 2020.

News

Two Aroostook County juveniles taken into custody after driving pickup truck with plow down, leading police on chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They say the driver was operating erratically, and the truck had no license plates.

News

Augusta area Head Start programs to receive federal funding

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Head Start programs help kids develop the tools they need to start school and encourage family well-being.