Referral and resource line a pilot project to help those with substance use disorder in washington County

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A new information and referral line is available in Washington County to support individuals with substance use disorder.

Aroostook Mental Health Services has been selected by the state to run this system that’s available to law enforcement, medical and emergency personnel, public officials, and other members of the public.

It’s a six month pilot project.

Callers will be connected to referral services for things like counseling and recovery coaching.

Officials say they hope that having this phone line operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week will help save lives.

They say Washington County has the highest rate of death due to drug overdose in the state.

The phone line can be reached at 833-687-4887 or 454-1999.

