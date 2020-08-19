Recent survey shows disparities in broadband access in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A recent survey found several disparities in broadband access and affordability across the state.

It's raising concerns as many children and adults are relying on internet for remote learning and working from home.

Consulting firm Mission Broadband received and analyzed over 2,600 responses.

Results showed roughly 47% of respondents indicated their service had not met their needs since the start of the pandemic.

That’s a barrier for anyone telecommuting, distance learning, or relying on telehealth.

“It’s really just to identify that North South East West we have as much internet, broadband, fiber as any other state and large city in the United States,” said Vice President and General Manger of Mission Broadband John Dougherty. “We have the technology in Maine. It’s what we call the last mile, what’s happening in the towns that’s not getting distributed, or is not affordable, or is not adequate.”

Dougherty says they saw a need during the pandemic and wanted to run the survey as a public service.

The more people who fill it out, the better idea they can have about the broadband landscape in Maine.

